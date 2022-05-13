The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, addressed this Friday, in the middle of the graduation of members of the public force in the Planalto Palace, the headquarters of the leader of the Executive, that “civilians and military” must remain united to “safeguard” the “freedom” of Brazil. Bolsonaro’s statements come in the midst of the pre-election context, which continues to give an advantage in the polls to the candidate and former president Lula da Silva, although this would have been reduced, according to the latest data.

The political scenario on the way to the elections in Brazil is beginning to take shape, and the president and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro once again set the pre-electoral context on fire with his statements.

This Friday, during a police graduation ceremony at the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, the president made a call to “safeguard” “freedom”, he addressed the citizenry to warn of the return of an alleged threat that seeks to affect the “stability” of the nation.

“We, good people, civilians and military, need everyone to guarantee freedom because the criminals of the past today use other weapons, also from air-conditioned cabinets, they seek to steal our freedom,” he said from the Barro Branco Police Academy. , in the city of São Paulo.

The leader of the Brazilian Executive also maintained, ignoring the endless criticism that his administration has received, mainly on issues of human rights violations, that those who would be behind that mafia will would be “criminals”, without specifying names.

A few months ago, former progressive president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva confirmed his candidacy for the presidency.

Bolsonaro, however, assures that these threats are returning to the country to affect freedom of expression, which, according to him, would be in better conditions than in the past.

Therefore, fueling his speech, he made a direct call to the country’s public forces: “We, the Armed Forces, we, auxiliary forces, will not let that happen. We defend our Constitution, our democracy and our freedom,” said the captain. retired from the Army.

Bolsonaro and the Armed Forces, a consolidated relationship

The relationship between the military and the Bolsonaro government has flowed, with some pitfalls, since he began his political life more than 20 years ago. What is alarming for some now is that his call to the Armed Forces could intervene in the elections and that they act in favor of the re-election of the extreme right-winger.

Bolsonaro’s statements also occur in the midst of a tense scenario of his management where he faces the highest judicial authorities. The Supreme Court is investigating him for providing unsupported statements about the pandemic and the electoral process.

In addition, the far-right president, without providing evidence, has been indicating that the magistrates of the Court would be acting in favor of Lula ahead of the October 2 elections.

How are the polls going?

According to a publication made by the National Confederation of Carriers (CNT), the voting intention of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) fell from 42.2% in February to 40.6% in May, while that of Bolsonaro rose from 28.0% to 32.0% in the same period.

The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro narrowed from 14.2 percentage points in February to 8.6 points in May. However, Lula continues to lead the polls.

This Friday, a survey by the firm IPEPSE published that Lula maintains a voting intention of 44% while Jair Bolsonaro has 32%, in the first round. And for a second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro with 54%, who would have 35% of the votes.

With information from EFE and local media