The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, affirmed in a press conference this Wednesday that “it is necessary to return to normality” and that the country “must go back to work”.

In his speech, the president hardened the war he has with mayors and governors who have sought to implement measures to contain the expansion of the coronavirus that causes COVID.

“The effects of the pandemic cannot be worse than the virus. Let the people work. The actions of mayors and governors they go far beyond the state of siege. We have to be strong, let’s go with courage and gallantry, “added Bolsonaro in his presentation, which did not allow questions.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is at odds with governors and mayors over restrictions in the face of the pandemic. Photo: REUTER

“Staying at home we are not going to solve that problem,” stressed Bolsonaro, a head of state who at the beginning of the pandemic downplayed it and came to describe COVID-19 as a “little flu.”

As an example of what the governors are doing, it should be noted that São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are going through a festive period ordered by municipal authorities, which began on Friday and will last until this Sunday, in order to restrict the activities of the population to face the pandemic.

Bolsonaro’s words came after Brazil set a new record for daily deaths caused by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health claimed that they had registered 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in one day, surpassing the previous record of 3,650 deaths last Thursday. Brazil accumulates 317,646 deaths since the first case was detected in the country on February 26, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 84,494 infections were also recorded, bringing the number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 12,658,109 in the country.

Brazil is currently the main global epicenter of COVID-19, and is the second country in the world in terms of number of deaths and infections, surpassed in both cases by the United States.

