The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaroin the United States since he left power, announced that he will return to his country on March 30, amid the scandal over the jewelry he received from Saudi Arabia and returned this Friday by order of a court.

“I am going to work in the Liberal Party (…) touring Brazil and doing politics,” Bolsonaro said when reporting his return to Record TV in Florida, in an interview published early Thursday morning.

“Keep up the flag of conservatism” in Brazil is the mission set by the far-right leader. For his part, his Liberal Party (PL) reported on Friday on social networks that Bolsonaro will disembark in Brasilia on the 30th at 7:30 local time (10:30 GMT).

The former president settled in the United States at the end of December, shortly before the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took over as president on January 1, after winning the October elections.

In the interview, Bolsonaro also stated that he was going to return a package of jewels given to him by Saudi Arabia and that they would have entered Brazil irregularly. These were delivered this Friday to the public bank Caixa Económica Federal, Bolsonaro’s advice confirmed to AFP.

Photograph of the jewels that the Saudi Government gave in 2021 to former ruler Jair Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU) had ordered its delivery last week and gave the former president five days to do so.

The jewels, from the luxurious Swiss brand Chopard and with an estimated value of $75,000, were brought to Brazil in 2021 by the entourage of the then Bolsonaro Energy Minister, Bento Albuquerque, after an official visit to the Arab country.

Unlike this game, a first package of diamond jewelry of the same brand intended for his wife Michelle and valued by the press at 3.2 million dollars, was seized by Customs when the minister and his team arrived in Brazil.

“I found out about this barely a year later and my wife found out from the press. She has nothing to do with this, the box that was for her is in customs,” Bolsonaro told Record TV.

“There is no intention on our part to disappear with this material, nor with weapons,” he added, referring to two firearms he received as a gift from the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

Bolsonaro also delivered this present to the Federal Police this Friday, according to his advice.

CNN Brazil showed Bolsonaro’s lawyers arriving at the police headquarters in Brasilia with a black bag where the weapons would be.

Brazilian law determines that public officials can only keep gifts that are “very personal and of minimal monetary value,” according to the TCU, which is investigating the case.

AFP