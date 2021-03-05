The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, announced this Thursday his first official trip to Argentina, which will take place on March 26, to meet with his counterpart Alberto Fernández, within the framework of the celebrations for the 30 years of the founding of Mercosur. Also, with a surprising gesture, supported Argentine negotiations with the IMF.

“On March 26 I will be in Buenos Aires, in our beloved Argentina, celebrating 30 years of Mercosur,” Bolsonaro said in a transmission via Facebook.

The Brazilian president will visit for the first time his third trading partner and the first one within Mercosur, which is also made up of Paraguay and Uruguay.

LAST MOMENT President @jairbolsonaro supported the Argentine negotiations with the IMF, and confirmed that he will be on March 26 in Buenos Aires, where he will participate in the celebrations of the 30 years of Mercosur and will have his first face-to-face meeting with @alferdez pic.twitter.com/iCQ7P1whHS – Daniel Scioli 🇦🇷 (@danielscioli) March 4, 2021

With a phrase that referred to the soccer passion of both countries, Bolsonaro also supported Argentina’s negotiation to restructure its debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The Covid caused economic hardship around the world. We swell for Argentina to be successful in the negotiations with the IMF, the situation is quite complicated. Brazil is one of the great stakeholders in that. And it will be the first time that I am going to talk with the president, “said Bolsonaro, accompanied by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas.

The confirmation of the visit by the Brazilian president comes two days after Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo encouraged the relaxation of Mercosur so that each country can carry out trade agreements unilaterally, outside the bloc.

Bolsonaro and Fernández spoke in virtual form on November 30, Binational Friendship Day, within the framework of a strategy of rapprochement initiated in Brasilia by the Argentine ambassador, former Vice President Daniel Scioli.

Scioli took to Twitter to confirm the announcement. He accompanied it with an excerpt from the Brazilian president’s broadcast.

