The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, announced this Wednesday the creation for the first time of a committee at the national level to try to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been chaining records of infections and deaths in the South American giant for days.

Bolsonaro met with some of the main authorities of the country, and agreed to form a group in which they will be represented the governors of the different states and also Congress, an unprecedented milestone in a pandemic that the president has always tried to downplay.

Now, the president believes that it is time for greater “coordination”, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his latest attempt to curb the measures adopted in different regions.

The new commission will meet “every week” with a view to “deciding or reorienting the fight against the coronavirus,” he explained, according to the G1 news portal.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly issued warnings about the economic collateral effects of the restrictions, noted that “life comes first”, although for now he has not given clues that he will defend measures such as social distancing.

In fact, he has insisted on his defense of “early treatment” to combat COVID-19, alluding to medicines whose effectiveness has not been demonstrated.

Brazilian health authorities reported 3,250 deaths in a single day on Tuesday, an unprecedented figure that brings the death toll to nearly 300,000 in the country, where more than 12.1 million cases of COVID-19 are counted. since the beginning of the pandemic.

