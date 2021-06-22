Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the press in a presentation on Monday, and ordered a journalist to “shut up” after I questioned him about his refusal to wear the mask.

In an intervention before the media in Guarantinguetá, in Sao Paulo, the journalist of TV Vanguarda, a media affiliated with Globo, Laurene Santos asked the president the reasons why I had arrived in the city without the mask on, after having been previously fined in the same state for not carrying the element of protection against the coronavirus.

“I arrive as I want, where I want,” replied Bolsonaro, who took off his chinstrap, to later target the journalist and her media outlet. “Shut your mouth!” He snapped.

A protest against Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: DPa

Likewise, the Brazilian president attacked Globo, which he described as “shit press”. “Shut up, they are scoundrels (…). You do scoundrel journalism,” he completed, according to the Brazilian outlet UOL.

Hours after the episode, Bolsonaro again took aim at the press. “It seems that deaths interest funeral TV (..) funeral TV went into ecstasy when (Brazil) reached 500 thousand dead“said the president when he arrived at the Alvorado Palace, in Brasilia, from São Paulo.

For their part, the journalist and Globo denounced Bolsonaro’s attitude in a statement in which they assured that “it will not be shouting or intolerance that the president obstructs or inhibits the work of the Brazilian press.”

“This, unlike him, will continue to fulfill its duty with serenity,” they assured, according to information released by Globo’s G1 portal.

The Brazilian Press Association also condemned the president’s actions, and said that he is not in a position to govern the country “with his intemperance.”

Likewise, he regretted that Bolsonaro does not appreciate the “free and critical press,” and pointed out that, given the “growing” rejection of his government, the president is developing a authoritarian stance.

“Even a year and a half after the elections, he is trying to discredit the electoral system,” the union has warned, to warn that they must be “alert and mobilized.”

“The president has once again demonstrated his lack of respect for freedom of the press, public health, democracy and even the most basic norms of civility and etiquette, a behavior incompatible with the highest office in Brazil,” he criticized, for on the other hand, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism.

At the same time that this incident occurred, Bolsonaro lashed out at the CNN Brasil network, for having “praised” the mobilizations that were carried out this weekend against his management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He also insisted again on the use of drugs that are not effective against COVID-19.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has dropped in recent months and Brazilian society has denounced his actions in the face of the health crisis, which has already more than 502,000 deaths and 17.9 million cases, again marking an increment.

With information from the ANSA and DPA agencies