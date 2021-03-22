Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro affirmed that no one will remove him from government. In turn, he mentioned the possibility of mobilize the Armed Forces to face social isolation measures decreed by the governors to contain the contagion of the coronavirus that he disapproves of.

“You can be sure, my strength comes from God and from you, as long as I am president only God, nobody takes me away from here “proclaimed the ruler.

He said it before hundreds of supporters who gathered to greet him this Sunday on his 66th birthday. His statements were widely reported Monday by the press.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro receives greetings from his followers in Brasilia. Photo: AFP

“You can be sure, our Army is olive green and you too (are), count on the Armed Forces for democracy and freedom, “he added.

The public gathered in the gardens of the Alvorada Palace, official residence in Brasilia, responded to the president with cheers and began to chant “the Brazilian flag will never be red.”

Bolsonaro said that the governors are “stretching the rope” by generating tension with decrees that reinforced social isolation.

The president called governors “tyrants” and “tyrants” at a time when “the people tell me ‘I want to go to work,'” he emphasized.

Bolsonaro had said last week that the pandemic “has become a war against the president “.

In Brazil, other 1,259 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to official data. A figure that has raised the average of the last week to 2,255 daily deaths

In turn, 47,107 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, raising the average number of infections to 73,344 per day.

In the South American giant, which has some 215 million inhabitants, the pandemic has so far caused 294,115 deaths and 11,996,442 infected.

Source: ANSA