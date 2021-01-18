The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, again questioned this Monday the law that legalizes abortion in Argentina and assured that he would not allow an equal initiative in that country.

His statements came when he was chatting with supporters at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, where Bolsonaro repudiated the law of voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

In this context, Bolsonaro began to criticize the Globo television channel and accused its novels of representing “other forms of family that attack the traditional Brazilian family.”

“They want to release drugs as a solution to everything, they could fight drug trafficking if they smoked less marijuana and snorted less. Our Congress would not approve abortion anyway. And I, in any case, would veto it“he promised.

“Argentina approved abortion. And did the Pope say something?“, he pointed out, referring to the Pontiff, Jorge Bergoglio.

Bolsonaro has the support of the evangelical church sector and his Minister for Women and Human Rights, Pastor Damares Alves, led a movement last year to prevent public hospitals from not treating the abortion of a girl raped by her uncle, in the state of Alagoas.

Bolsonaro also maintained that in Argentina “Macri has been criticized so much that this allowed the return of the left” to this country., in reference to the victory of the Alberto Fernández-Cristina Kirchner formula in the 2019 elections.

“Macri adhered to some of the left slogans, yes“, he clarified, in a talk with one of his supporters outside the presidential headquarters.

Source: Télam

