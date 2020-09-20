Highlights: Notorious criminal Munna Talwar dies of corona

In the state where corona infection is spreading rapidly. At the same time, the news of the death of Munna Talwar, a notorious history sheeter of Jaipur (jaipur news) has come out. According to the information received, Munna Talwar was undergoing treatment at RUHS Hospital, the largest Kovid Center in the state after coming to Corona positive. He died during treatment.

More than two dozen cases of firing registered

Let me tell you that Munna Talwar, a history sheeter of Jaipur’s Ramganj area, has been known to spread terror by firing. There are more than 2 dozen cases of firing on him. Recently Munna was arrested by the Sadar police station. Apart from this, a case of robbery, assault, attempt to murder is also registered against Munna.

Infection is spreading rapidly in Jaipur

Let me tell you that in Rajasthan where Corona is making new records daily. At the same time, more than 17 thousand corona positive cases have been exposed in the capital Jaipur. At the same time, there have been 308 deaths in Jaipur.