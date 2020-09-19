Highlights: Painful case came from Jamdoli area of ​​state capital Jaipur

The region where the corona infection is suffering. At the same time, such incidents related to the financial crisis caused by the lockdown are also coming out, which will make the heart tremble. The latest case is that of the state capital Jaipur. Where four members of a family have committed mass suicide due to financial constraints due to lockdown.

After this incident of Jamdoli of Kanota police station area, sensation spread in the whole area.

Police officers arrived on the spot

After getting this information, the police officer reached the spot. Also, the SFL team has also been called on the spot. However, among those who have done suicide, Mamata Soni, Bharat Soni, Ajit and Yashwant Soni have not got the suicide note. But the police prima facie called it a case of suicide. Now the police is investigating every aspect of the case.

The family was facing financial crisis, the jewelery business was

According to information received, the family was involved in the jewelery business. The reason for committing suicide is being attributed to debt and financial constraints. It has been revealed that the family had taken a lot of money on interest. However, as the lockdown worsened the financial situation, the family took this step. It is being told that interest was harassing the mafia family. Police have detained the interest mafia at the moment.