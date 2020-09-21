Highlights: The incident happened in Samod located in the capital Jaipur

A head constable posted at Samod police station shot himself.

Died with own service revolver in police quarters

The police officer who reached the spot, the team of FSL was also called

Jaipur

How is the tension between people increasing. Its hallmark was seen in the capital Jaipur on Monday. A head constable posted at Samod Police Station, Jaipur, shot himself and killed himself. It is being told that Head Constable Shri Ram has killed himself by shooting from his service revolver in the police quarters. A police station is stirred up after the matter came to light. According to the information received, a suicide note has also been recovered from the spot.

Top officials reached the spot

On receipt of the information of the matter, the top police officers have reached the police station. Also the SFL team has been called. The police is now engaged in gathering further information. Police sources said that in the morning when all the policemen reached duty at the police station, but the head constable Shriram did not arrive, the other policemen reached their quarters, but the quarters were closed from inside. After that when peeping through the window of the quarter, the whole matter was clear. Police have taken out the dead body by breaking the door. Now the mortem will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Found a suicide note, police engaged in investigation

It is being told that a suicide note has been recovered from the deceased and an investigation is being done on the basis of it. According to information received from police sources, the deceased Shriram had returned to the police station from his son’s in-law’s house last night. Was stressed for the last several days. He committed suicide by taking out a service revolver from Malakhana at night. Now police is also investigating on the basis of suicide note.