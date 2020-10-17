Highlights: Case of colliding traffic policeman in Sodala area of ​​Jaipur

The man who dodged a traffic policeman in Pickancy trying to trample him with an overspeed car has finally been arrested. Three years after the sensational incident in Sodhala police station area of ​​the city, the police have managed to get the man caught. The special thing is that a shocking element has emerged in this case. The man who tried to trample traffic constable Krishna Kumar is the husband of a sub-inspector working in the Jaipur Police, who was caught by the ACB while taking a bribe two years ago.

This incident happened three days ago

Actually, on Tuesday in the Sodhala police station area of ​​the city, traffic policeman Krishna Kumar made a protest to stop an overspeed in front of Shyam Nagar vegetable market. This red colored overspeed car was being driven by Amardeep, who stopped the car again after the traffic constable came in front of the car, causing the policeman to fall on the bonnet of the car. After this, the man dropped the policeman on the car bonnet and rolled it for about one kilometer. After this, the constable jumped down when the speed of the car decreased near the old octroi Tirahe.

Police started investigating by registering a case

Let us tell you that after this incident, the police had registered a case on the car driver who escaped from the Sodhala police station. The police had filed a case against the driver of the car for attempted murder and obstructing the state work. After this, the police raided several eels. Investigation of the car revealed that the car belonged to someone named Anil, but when the police reached the spot, no one was found. After this, on the basis of information, the police seized the car in Pratap Nagar area. Simultaneously, the accused was also caught.