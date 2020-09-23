Highlights: The journey of the metro in the capital Jaipur will now be even more pleasant

CM will show the first underground metro at 12 o’clock

Passengers will be able to travel from four o’clock in the evening

Under ground metro will run from Badi Chaupar to Mansarovar

Travel can be done only through smart card

Jaipur

The capital Jaipurites will get a special gift in the Corona period. After a long wait from Wednesday, now the first underground mentro will be started in Jaipur. The people of the city will be able to travel in the metro from Badi Chaupar from 4 pm. Earlier at 12 noon, CM Ashok Gehlot and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal will inaugurate the Metro through VC. Metro CMD Bhaskar A Sawant will also be present on this occasion.

Where will you travel from

Let us tell you that after the inauguration of the metro, people will be able to travel on this metro at four in the evening. The metro will operate from Badi Chaupar to Mansarovar. Travel will be possible only through smart card. The token system has not been maintained yet. The special thing is that now the metro has kept the fares much cheaper. 0 Metro fare between Chandpole to Badi Chaupar will be just 6 rupees, which is less than e-rickshaw.



Mansarovar will deliver in 26 minutes

Let us tell you that this metro will travel 11.3 km in 26 minutes. This metro, built at a cost of Rs 3149 crore, will save a lot of people’s time. Let us tell you that the state has got the gift of the first underground metro after seven years, for which the citizens are very enthusiastic. On Tuesday, its trial has also been done.