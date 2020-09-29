Highlights: Gang-rape done in the name of help from woman in capital Jaipur

He raped a woman by pretending to feed and help

A resident of Maharashtra filed a report

Woman was asked for help near SMS hospital

Police arrested all four accused

Jaipur

In Pinkcity, there is a steady increase in female crimes. The matter of shooting a young woman and tattooing with a knife did not calm down just where the capital came to test in broad daylight. At the same time, another case has come to shame the capital. The girl, who hails from Maharashtra, was first reprimanded in the name of helping a man with a hand and feeding him. After this, taking him with him, he carried out the gang rape incident with him in an empty plot.

NITI Aayog said 98 percent of silver reserves in Rajasthan, Gehlot government took this big decision

Policemen like this climbed

After this incident, the victim lodged a report with the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur. According to the information, the victim then returned to the SMS hospital with the policemen. The tea cart then informed the four suspects to the police control room. The police arrested all the four miscreants.

Rajasthan corona update: Corona patients broke records in Jaipur, number again crossed 2000 in the state

SMS reached due to purse rotation

Police sources said that information has been given on behalf of the woman that she went to Delhi from Mumbai a few days ago and from there she went to Ajmer and came to Jaipur 2-3 days ago. After coming here, his purse was stolen near SMS Hospital Troma. after this

On Sunday night, she reached to search for SMS hospital purse, when some people asked to feed a handicapped person, after which she has raped her in the name of help. According to the information received, the four accused caught by the SMS are engaged in the shop near the hospital.