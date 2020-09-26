Highlights: A young woman was shot in public, even with a knife

Girl dies in hospital, deceased identified as 21-year-old Garima Chaudhary, resident of Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu

Was studying in Kanodia College and preparing for competitive examinations

Vishnu Chaudhary was in custody in the morning, giving papers for going to Vedic school

Jaipur

How unaware the culprit is in the state and the capital Jaipur, can be gauged from the incident in Adarsh ​​Nagar police station area of ​​Pink City on Saturday. A case of killing a young woman with a knife and shot has come up near the Parnami temple here. Police arrested Vishnu Chaudhary, a resident of Dholpur, in this case. According to the police, the preliminary inquiry has come to light. The accused Chaudhary and the deceased were acquainted with each other for two years. He is presumed to have killed the young woman, possibly after being betrayed in love.

Girl was coming with paper

According to the information received, the girl had appeared for the BSc Final Year Examination at Vedic Girls Higher Secondary School in Adarsh ​​Nagar at seven o’clock on Saturday morning. Vishnu Chaudhary, a resident of Dholpur, stopped when she passed out after exiting at 10 in the morning. After this, accused Vishnu Chaudhary attacked and shot the young woman with a knife. According to the information received, the police have recovered illegal weapons from the possession of the accused.

Tried to run away, but the police caught

It is being told that after the incident, when the accused tried to escape, constable Kunmer Singh of Motidungari police station caught the accused and fled. On getting the information, Adarsh ​​Nagar police reached the spot. Now the police is interrogating the arrested accused.