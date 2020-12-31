Highlights: A girl from Jaipur had run away from home a few days ago.

The family lodged a missing report with the Jaipur Police.

Revealed when Jaipur police reached Mumbai in search of the girl

The woman said that she is married to a girl from Mumbai.

The woman told the police to marry her free will, describing herself as an adult.

Jaipur. The police, which is searching for a young woman missing from Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, has made a shocking disclosure on Thursday. A 20-year-old missing girl from Jaipur has been found in Mumbai and is reportedly married to a young woman there. This was revealed when Jaipur police reached Mumbai in search of him.

Police said that the two women had a friendship about a year ago through Facebook and the two decided to get married. Police said that the girl from Mumbai had come to Jaipur a few days ago. Police said that both of them got married in Mumbai. A missing complaint was lodged at Nahargarh police station about a young woman from Jaipur.



Police said that after getting information about his detection in Mumbai, a team of Jaipur police found him. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmendra Sagar told that ‘When the police reached both the girls, they told the police team that they got married in a temple’. The Jaipur-based woman told the police that she was adult and had voluntarily gone. He told that the woman’s brother, who went with the police, explained to him and persuaded him to go back to Jaipur.

He told that on this, the girl from Jaipur talked about taking her fellow woman to Jaipur as well. He said that after that the Jaipur girl returned to Jaipur with her partner and brother. The officer said that the woman from Jaipur said in her statement that she had gone voluntarily. He said that both the girls are adults.