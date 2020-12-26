Highlights: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi gave the task to the children

Said – Children’s role will be special in state assembly on the role of children in building democracy

Children from all over the country will be able to participate

Jaipur

Rajasthan Legislative Speaker Dr. CP Joshi, who has special understanding of politics and constitution, inaugurated the Digital Children’s Fair 2021. During this time he also honored Little Corona Warriors by giving him a certificate. Joshi met children in this program organized by Future Society and LIC. He said that during the difficult times in Corona, children showed their creativity while at home. Dr. CP Joshi further said that as much awareness has been introduced by you children as a corona warrior. I want the role of your children to be even greater in the democratic development of India. During this time when Jahnavi Sharma of Digital Bal Mela asked him why there is no child government, Dr. CP Joshi told that there are some countries in the world where special representatives of children are elected. We will start in India as well. Then he asked the children to come to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and tell them how the children’s government should be.

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly to take special initiative for children – Dr. Joshi

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi expressed happiness over the unique use of Bal Mela and said that soon the voice of children will be heard in the assembly. Dr. Joshi declared that children’s contribution is essential in building democracy. For this, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will start afresh soon. A special event will be organized in the Assembly to build democracy for children. During this, Dr. Joshi saw and appreciated the work of one thousand Little Corona Warriors of Bal Mela. Also gave a new task to the children.

Pressure is on children, parents add them on behalf of creativity

Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi spoke on various topics related to children. He said that in today’s time there is a lot of pressure on children that they have to become doctors, become engineers. But at the same time it is the responsibility of the parents and the school to give the children a chance to move towards creativity as well. This should enhance the child’s mental and physical development as well as abilities. Creativity should be included in children’s curriculum (syllabus). When children show creativity, it will be the name of not one family but the whole of India.