Part of the progressive wing of the church and in tune with Pope Francis, the bishop has already defended civil unions for homosexuals, but is against abortion

The CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil) elected this Monday (24.Apr.2023) the archbishop of Porto Alegre (RS), Dom Jaime Spengler, as president of the institution for the next 4 years.

Jaime served, for the past quadrennium, as vice president of the conference. He is part of the progressive sector of the Catholic Church in Brazil. In his first speech as president, Spengler stated that the term will be a continuation of the previous presidency.

The bishop was elected in the 3rd ballot with a simple majority of votes, defeating Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, cardinal of Brasilia.

POSITIONINGS

In 2020, Spengler told the newspaper Gaucho News to be in favor of the right to civil union between people of the same sex when defending the position of Pope Francis.

“Obviously, such people have the right to be part of a family. Because they are human persons, and as humans, based on the experience of faith, they are children of God. They are our brothers. As children of God, they deserve respect and care.”, he said. The bishop emphasized, however, that church marriage is still only between a man and a woman.

In another interview, this time for the Vatican News in 2018, Jaime said he was against the decriminalization of abortion for defending the inviolability of human life from conception.

In 2022, at Brazil in factthe bishop commented on the Brazilian political moment: “We are witnessing the neglect of the land and our common home. In addition to the issue of the environment and the violence that is explicit and latent, we are also seeing the growth of unemployment and extreme poverty.”

BIOGRAPHY AND TRAJECTORY

Dom Jaime Spengler, 62 years old, is the CNBB’s 14th elected president. He was born on September 6, 1960, in Gaspar (SC).

In 1982, he entered the Order of Friars Minor, also known as the Order of San Francisco (Franciscans). He studied philosophy at the Instituto Filosófico São Boaventura, in Campo Largo (PR), and theology at the Franciscan Theological Institute of Petrópolis (RJ) and at the Theological Institute of Jerusalem, in Israel. Spengler is a Doctor of Philosophy from the Pontifical University Antonianum, from Rome. In 1990 he was ordained a priest in Gaspar.

He served in the Order of Friars Minor in various missions until 2010, when he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Porto Alegre. In 2013, he was appointed by Pope Francis as Metropolitan Archbishop of Porto Alegre after the resignation of Dom Dadeus Grings.

Between 2011 and 2015, he was a member of the Episcopal Pastoral Commission for Ordained Ministries and Consecrated Life of the CNBB. In the last year, he was elected chairman of the commission. Among the highlights of his performance in the collegiate is the approval of the new Guidelines for the Formation of Elders of the Church in Brazil, in 2018.

In May 2019, he was elected first vice-president of the CNBB. He is also the CNBB’s referential bishop for the Pio Brasileiro College in Rome. He also serves as vice-president of the Special Commission for the Brazil-Holy See Agreement of the CNBB and reference bishop CNBB – Regional Sul 3 for Consecrated Life and Ordained Ministries.