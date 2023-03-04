After a long and painful illness we assume, with great sadness, the death this Friday of Jaime Sartorius (San Sebastián, 83 years old), Jaime’s cousin. It is not an occasion to remember a lifetime, somehow shared since childhood. But remember that from a very young age, as a law student, Jaime was a member of the anti-Franco regime, first in the Popular Liberation Front (FLP, known as “El Felipe”) and then in the PCE and Izquierda Unida, in which He always stood out for his dedication and consistency.

From his profession as a lawyer, which he practiced throughout his life, he carried out a fundamental task in the fight for freedom and democracy. Jaime became an expert lawyer, dedicated body and soul to the defense of workers, in the office linked to the still illegal Workers’ Commissions in Getafe and in the multiple cases before the Public Order Court, before which he was one of the more staunch defenders of resistant.

However, in addition to his work as a lawyer, Jaime Sartorius was an essential piece in supporting the difficult struggle at the time, both for the PCE and CC OO. His office was always the nerve center of contacts and meetings. Thus, when the union’s national leadership was arrested in 1972 and the subsequent process called 1001, he was in charge of coordinating the defenses, as well as acting as a link between the defendants and the clandestine leadership. His work was tireless, both in Spain and abroad, including the US, in order to publicize the repression of the dictatorship and also in supporting the families of the prisoners. His commitment was intense to the point that he was willing to serve as a liaison and help in an escape plan for the 1001 prisoners which, due to various circumstances, did not come to fruition.

Now legal, he continued to collaborate and battle for the success of the conquest of democracy. I remember that the meeting held by a delegation of the CC OO leadership — still illegal — with the representative of the president, Adolfo Suárez, and the Minister of Union Relations, Enrique de la Mata, to discuss the legalization of the union, we held in the office of the cousin Jaime who, due to those randomness of the dialectic, was located in a renovated garage of a villa in El Viso, whose street is called Madre del Carmen del Niño Jesús, who perhaps protected us in that trance.

In those years of the Transition, Jaime participated in events of great importance, within his well-known discretion. Apart from being a prominent member of the PCE lawyers’ organization, he was a protagonist in the negotiations that led to the Amnesty Law and acted as an advisor in the Moncloa Pacts. He became a member of the Central Committee of the PCE and always remained, until the end of his days, consistent with his ideas and convictions, within the logical transformations of the times, as well as with the sense of public life of he.

Nicholas Sartorius He was one of the founders of the Trade Union Confederation of Workers’ Commissions and a first cousin of Jaime Sartorius.

