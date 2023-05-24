Martín Mestre reviews his file on Jaime Saade, the murderer of his daughter Nancy. CARLOS PARRARIOS

It is often said that justice is slow, but 29 years seems too long. Martín Mestre begins to weigh each passing day. After three decades chasing the murderer of his daughter, on May 1 of this year, the convicted Jaime Saade was arrested in what has been his last escape so far. He was found in a pension in Brazil, the country where he had hidden under a false identity and led an apparently normal life, married with two children. Days before, the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of his extradition to Colombia. Only the paperwork between the two countries remained, but Saade, from a Brazilian prison, continues to fight to avoid jail. His last request is for a Colombian judge to prescribe the sentence. The desperate measure has fallen into the hands of a Barranquilla magistrate accused of corruption. Mestre raises his hands to his head. What was missing from this endless story is a questioned judge.

The Government of Colombia assures that from the first day it is working on the extradition request, waiting for Brazil to formalize the steps to follow. As with any other extradition, the ultimate decision rests with the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Colombian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, ensures that Saade “should be sent to Colombia to serve the sentence imposed for the crime of homicide in competition with violent carnal access. This request has been reiterated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, a diplomatic communication channel for these purposes”.

On that side, although three weeks have passed since his arrest, Mestre and his lawyers are calm. Extradition cases are never immediate, so they hope that sooner or later Saade will be transferred to Colombia to begin serving his sentence. That is Mestre’s only wish since he buried his daughter in early 1994, when the main suspect in her death and rape had disappeared from Barranquilla without a trace. However, this last legal cartridge of the condemned man keeps them uneasy.

The relationship of the Barranquilla judge Jorge Eliécer Mola Capera with the case dates back to 2021. Then, Saade had just been arrested in Brazil, thanks to the detective work that Mestre developed over three decades and that found him in the city from Belo Horizonte. It was then that the Supreme Court, in a controversial ruling, rejected the extradition on the grounds that the case had expired in Brazil and released the man convicted of the murder and rape of Nancy Mariana. A request from Saade’s defense to reduce his sentence had reached the Barranquilla court in those months. Magistrate Mola decided to reduce it from 27 to 24 years. Now, that same judge could dictate the prescription of the sentence.

In January of this year, the Attorney General’s Office charged Mola Capera with the crimes of procedural fraud and prevarication by action for using his position to irregularly favor third parties in an inheritance case. The lawyer and representative of Martín Mestre Raúl, Rafael Romero del Río, has requested the recusal of the magistrate, but for the moment the judge has not responded to the request. “In Law we all know that this has not prescribed, we are calm, but the uncertainty is that it is in the hands of this magistrate,” explains the lawyer.

Barranquilla lawyer Margarita R. Sánchez, a partner at Miller & Chevalier (Washington), who has supported Mestre in recent years, after the Brazilian Supreme Court denied extradition for the first time, is also concerned. Sánchez and a team of lawyers from the US and Brazil managed to get the Court to reverse that ruling, something that had never happened before in an extradition case. “It would be absurd legally speaking, but if this judge declares the prescription, Saade would be free,” says Sánchez. She, in several letters, has already alerted the Colombian government to the situation.

Mestre has gotten used to living with the ever-present restlessness since Nancy Mariana left home with Saade to celebrate the New Year of 1994. The two young men had known each other for some time and had met a couple of times. In the early morning of that day, Nancy was taken in a Saade family car to a clinic with a shot to the head, they alleged that she had attempted suicide. No one saw Jaime again in Barranquilla, he was swallowed up by the earth without giving an explanation. The 18-year-old girl died after nine days.

A judge sentenced Saade in absentia to 27 years. Since then, Martín has dedicated his life to finding it. He located him, they arrested him, the Supreme Court denied his extradition, he was released again, the Supreme Court revoked his decision and approved his transfer to Colombia, Saade tried to escape one last time, but his flight it didn’t last long. Since May 1, he has been in prison waiting to be sent to a Colombian jail. That was one of the last happy days for Martín, to whom sadness has accompanied him for three decades.

It seems that his is a race without end, in which he has now come across an accused judge whom he considers unpredictable. The words of the Foreign Ministry this Tuesday is what this tireless father clings to: “This Ministry continues to pay attention to the official notification by the Brazilian authorities about the effective date on which the extradition requested by Colombia will be granted.” If that day comes, Martín Mestre will sleep peacefully again.

