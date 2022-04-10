Nuevo León.- On Saturday afternoon, the former governor of the state of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, was transferred from the Apodaca prison to Metropolitan Hospital of Monterrey.

Since last March, the former state president of New Lion He is being held in the Apodaca penitentiary center, accused, along with other former collaborators, of the crime of abuse of authority for the illegal appropriation of the Ecovía company.

It was on Saturday afternoon when The Bronco was admitted to the Hospital Metropolitano de Monterrey, after presenting complications in your health by a diverticulitis he has suffered for a long time, a condition that worsened after his arrest.

Last Friday, April 8, the defense of Rodríguez Calderón requested to defer the virtual hearing that was taking place in the Apodaca prison due to the state of health in which the former head of the state Executive was.

Jaime Rodríguez’s admission to the hospital center was given at the request of the lawyers who represent him before the criminal process that he is currently going through, after he suffered a stomach problem on Friday at the beginning of the aforementioned hearing.

That same night, the former Secretary of Health, Manuel de la O Cavazos, arrived at the prison in order to do a medical check-up on the former state president of Nuevo León. However, as he did not show a favorable evolution, it was requested that El Bronco be admitted to the Metropolitan Hospital.

After being admitted to the hospital, his wife arrived at the place Adalina Davalos Martinezwho annoyed announced that neither the authorities nor the lawyers had given him information, pointing out that, “by orders”, they had denied him access to said data.

“They took him to a hospital and they didn’t tell me anything, nobody tells me anything, I find out everything from you, nor do the lawyers tell me,” said the former first lady of Nuevo León.

After spending just over two hours in the hospital, where he was detected an abscess Through an MRI, Jaime Rodríguez, escorted by the Civil Force, was once again re-admitted to the Apodaca prison.