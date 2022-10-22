Jaime Pérez, specialist in preventive medicine and public health, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia during the Covid pandemic, has been elected new president of the Spanish Association of Vaccinology (AEV), a reference scientific society for professionals and citizens, especially in the field of vaccines.

Pérez, representative of the Region of Murcia in the National Committee of Experts for De-escalation, took charge of the massive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia, where he is currently Deputy Director of Public Health. He was previously head of the Lorca Public Health Service. He will be in office for four years.