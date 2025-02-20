02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 06: 36h.





The inheritance of Jaime Ostos continues to talk about and this week the battle between the two parties has been intensified. If María Ángeles Grajal and Jacobo Ostos denounced some on Monday night some serious threats and the police were forced to intervenenow is Jaime Ostos Jr. who goes to the counterattack and ensures that The aggression was suffered while his sister Gabriela corroborates this version.

It seemed a night of joy at the hotelington hotel in Madrid coinciding with the gala for the Meninas Awards of Spain. But in these Jaime Ostos Jr. appeared, who was not invited, and there began the mess. Jacobo Ostos assured that He threatened Mary Ángeles Grajal to deaththat took a huge sophoco. And the scandal was such that the police even had to arrive.

I had to hear the version of the other part and this It cannot be more different than the original. Jaime Ostos Jr. has appeared in the program ‘and now, Sonsoles’ to explain that he appeared there by chance and that it was his brother Jacobo who assaulted. A mess.

Passed by by chance

«I have always been there with my father. He had stayed with a friend and then went to dinner. I arrived before her and it turns out that there was an event. I saw a friend of my father. Between. At no time did I see María Ángeles Grajal or Jacobo. I didn’t see them, ”he started.









Jaime Ostos Jr. has also stressed that he entered the party “in good ways” that began to speak quietly with that man he knew. «Then I noticed that they take me from behind the jacket. It is María Ángeles Grajal. It tells me of bad ways that I leave. I took and left, ”he continued. And that is when he leaves the act to take a taxi when the mess occurs, according to its version.

«I never saw Jacobo. I didn’t know I was there. I asked for a taxi and rode. I was waiting for my friend and suddenly he left the hotel. He tried to break the taxi window and threw himself on top. I was helpless. He began to assault me ​​until the hotel goalkeepers and security members, plus the taxi driver, grabbed and separated him, ”he said.

Complaint at the police station

The next thing Jaime Ostos Jr. was doing was going to put a complaint and ask for the images of the hotel security cameras to see how the events occurred. «I never saw María Ángeles Grajal until she takes me from the jacket. I never saw Jacobo until he left, ”he reiterated before adding. «He said: ‘You, who are you going to kill?‘. I asked him: ‹What do you say?›. I was bleeding and I went to the police station ».

On the other hand is his sister, Gabriela Ostos, who has entered another program, this time ‘Latear’, to corroborate Jaime’s version. «My brother has been assaulted. There are people who testify it. I was not there, obviously, but There are a part of injuries in which it is collected that it has damage to the cervical, a deep wound in the cheekbone and Damage to the jaw»He explained.

Jacobo Ostos’s version, as explained to Europa Press after the scandal, is very different: “He has threatened my mother’s death.” And confirmed that they were going to denounce Jaime Ostos Jr. and request a restraining order. «There are witnesses, no problem», He warned. María Ángeles Grajal left for the embroidered event and is the only one of the parts that remains silent. For now.