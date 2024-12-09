The war between the Ostos intensifies. This weekend, Jaime Ostos Jr. went to Party for attack Mari Ángeles Grajal and ensure that this would not have legally carried out the death procedures of his father.

The doctor he would have broken the protocols because, according to Jaime, who is investigating the bullfighter’s death, his father was not registered as deceased in the Colombian embassy as a Spanish citizen, something that would have legal consequences. “Everything they (Mari Ángeles and Jacobo Ostos) have done with my father is illegal“he assured.

Furthermore, Jaime Ostos made it clear that has filed legal actions corresponding against this and that the only thing he pursues is to obtain the legitimate inheritance, since he has not recovered anything from the bullfighter.

After the program, Jaime spoke exclusively to the Europa Press cameras and hinted that there must be some reason why the bullfighter’s widow decided to hastily cremate him: “Well there has to be, right?”he pointed out at the reporters’ microphones.

Although he does not know Grajal’s reasons for doing so, he did say that “They will have their reasonsbut the truth is already there” because has in its possession “the official documents” and that, as he said repeatedly live, “they don’t lie”.