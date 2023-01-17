The Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in the state, Jaime Montes Salas, has as one of the priority tasks the recovery of health status for Sinaloa to recover the possibility of exporting meat to the United States. at least that was entrustment that the official received from the 64th Legislature during his recent appearance in the State Congress. The deputies urged Montes Salas to increase the effort with this objective, since there are still areas of Concordia and San Ignacio pending to carry out the sanitary sweep. Will Montes Salas be able to recover what Sinaloa lost since 2019?

like at fair is going to President of the Local Livestock Association of the municipality of Choix, José Luis Gastélum, for want to sell the building of the organization. And worse because the one who wants to sell it is to a group, among them is Omar Gill Santini, former mayor and current Undersecretary of Economy of the state government. The problem for José Luis Gastélum is that the operation was started “by his guns”, without consulting anyone, which is why some of them already got in the way, including members of the Board of Directors. That’s why I liked you, they blame the cattle leader.

The dairy farmers in the Mazatlán area they walk concerned about the lack of response of dairy companies increase the price per liter. Last Thursday they were summoned by the Undersecretary of Agriculture and Livestock in the state, Alfredo Valdez Zazueta, to discuss the issue with the representatives of the dairy farmers in the region, but they simply did not attend, without canceling or notifying the reasons why they did not attend. they could go José Antonio Lizárraga, president of the Local Livestock Association of Mazatlán, assures his members that while he is in office he will be insisting to get the increase per liter of milk to 12 pesos, since the supplies are very expensive.

As an opportunity to offer the products they have and show the quality that is registered in the area of ​​livestock productsmunicipal authorities of Salvador Alvarado and the Tourism area looking for rescue the organization of the Livestock Fairwhich, for logistical reasons, the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar announced should be postponed until May.

The scheduled date was last December, however, little was announced about its organization or preparation until it was announced to postpone the month, since there is still no scheduled date. This is the only activity in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado that is aimed at giving backing and support to the livestock sector, so it is expected that no longer is being provided.