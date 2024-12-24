The NEOS platform started by Jaime Mayor Oreja (San Sebastián, 1951) is now three years old and has established itself as a point of reference for those who defend Christian values ​​as the foundation of public life. Its objective now is to carry out an action plan to consolidate a “creative minority” that contributes to this change. —Since its founding they have fought to disassociate NEOS from those who think that it is a way of doing politics. Have they achieved it?—I think so because the truth has prevailed. We are not nor do we want to be a political party, but we are very concerned about the absence of a cultural debate in public life and in the media. This lack of sense of transcendence in our society, this cultural non-appearance is one of the great causes of the crisis we are experiencing. Three years of NEOS but three years of maximum political and social disorder, not only in Spain, France, Germany or Great Britain, but in many places in the West. Why so much disorder? Because we do not address the root cause of what happens to us. It is not that we all have to be Catholic, but we must live as if God existed, have a certain sense of transcendence. And this is the debate, in which sometimes the left wins out of revenge, due to rupture, and the right loses, out of convenience because it thinks it is not its debate. Pope Benedict, in his speech in the Bundestag, defended natural law, reason, and said that a majority, because it is such, cannot allow a band of outlaws to govern a nation, even if they voted for it. I don’t want to say that he thought about what is happening in Spain today, but what he said was typical of a visionary. He explained what happens when there are no longer limits.—What is needed for this cultural regeneration that they propose?—There is an attempt to reinvent Western culture, History and Spain. What we have to do is not remain silent and fight a great battle in this cultural debate. In parliament, in the media, there has to be a space for this battle and for that there is a lack of people who dedicate their time to making this a priority and defending that this is not a political or economic crisis but that it is in the foundations. —A few weeks ago you participated in the Senate in an Atlantic summit in which they talked about certain victories against the ‘woke’ culture, such as Trump’s victory. However, the feeling that remains from the other side is that they are losing ‘the story’, that concept that the left has coined to define what they really want to happen, regardless of the truth.—We do not have to look for a story because it is the replacement of the truth. When the replacement, when the story replaces the truth, a half-truth is imposed, which is the worst of lies. And it is evident that today, many times the story takes precedence over the truth. In that Senate act, what we defended is that today in the Western world some type of reaction is taking place beyond the characters who have competed in the United States and their definitions, there has been a North American middle class that has wanted to say that no to the ‘woke’ culture, he meant not to impose on me a totalitarian vision of the society that you want. About the controversy with creationism “I said that the theory of evolution is not enough, that we cannot only be the result of chance, as stated Benedict XVI» Jaime Mayor Oreja NEOS—There was also an intervention of his that generated controversy by stating that there are more and more scientists who defend the truth of creation against the story of evolution. Did you mean to deny the theory of evolution?—What I said is that it cannot only be explained with the theory of evolution, which is not enough. But not only do I, who am not a scientist, say it, Benedict XVI also said it, who maintained that “if man were only a casual product of evolution somewhere in the universe, his life would be deprived of meaning or would even be a nuisance.” of nature”, and that in the face of this, the “creative reason was in the beginning”. We cannot tear our clothes over some nuances, nor fall into that inferiority complex, when the important thing is to sustain the debate on the crisis of the sense of transcendence, in a civilization that is losing it, that is entering a dead-end path.— Nothing to do then with creationism, which states that the world is only a few thousand years old?—No, I cannot claim to be what I am not, neither a philosopher, nor theologian, nor scientist. What I do is point out realities that are occurring, advances that are taking place in the cultural field such as the success of the bestseller ‘God-Science-The Proof’, and introduce the great debate about the causes, about a civilization that It loses its meaning, compared to that of pragmatic politicians who are left only with problems such as infrastructure, health or taxes. I will not say that they are blind, but they are shortsighted, because the right and the center right have to enter this debate and do so with intelligence. Here, if you say that you are neutral, you are wrong and you are taking a tour of a left that today is only involved in social engineering and stealing.—I have been critical of that book you cite because although we must recognize its success in sales, which shows that There is an interest in the issue, in practice it did not present scientific evidence as its title seems to promise.—It is another perspective, but let’s not look for the impossible either. The tests of Saint Thomas are already there, but there is also faith, to walk that path that you are missing and that is a gift. I am going to die without, of course, fully understanding the existence of God.—Let’s return to ‘the story’. He affirms that tiredness of the assumptions of the ‘woke’ culture, but I have the impression that the moderate right, and even those that are not moderate, have bought that ‘story’ from the left.—It is so wrong to say that the culture ‘woke’ has died like the thought that because Trump won in the United States, we have won. They do not realize that it will mean a reactivation of this culture in Europe as a counterpoint to Trumpism. We are already seeing how they try to constitutionalize abortion in Spain, in the last congress of the socialist party, or how they deal in the European Parliament with a resolution that will support abortion entering the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Although a boredom towards issues that go against reason, science and biology does begin to occur. We are starting to get fed up with transsexual laws, or democratic memory laws, which are basically ashamed of their culture, their civilization or their biology.

