A FIFA date of horror for the Mexican National Team has ended. In addition to the fact that El Tri did not have the sporting skills to achieve victories over their peers from Australia and Uzbekistan, the national team signed a couple of draws in the two matches courtesy of a very poor sporting level, for many, the worst that has been seen. of the Mexican team since the last World Cup and by far the worst that has been seen in Jaime Lozano’s short management.
It is clear that this team requires a lot of work ahead, in addition, it gives the impression that there are several players, at least within this call, who do not have the arguments to be part of the Mexican team and who will lose their place with the passage of time and with the return of some figures from Mexico. Although, at the same time, Jaime would have defined who his strong and untouchable men are within the national group, where 3 names stand out.
Rubén Rodríguez reports that ‘Jimmy’ is very clear about who his three strong players are within the current group and whose presence is immovable, even since the Gold Cup. The pieces in question are William Ochoa, due to a hierarchy issue, which is why we will not see rotations in the goal. Furthermore, it is Edson Alvarez in containment, a player that Lozano really likes, and finally Orbelin Pineda as a midfielder, being the field player who has made an appearance as a starter in all the games commanded by the Mexican coach.
