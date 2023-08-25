Club Deportivo Guadalajara returned to winning ways after defeating Club Tijuana 1-0 on matchday 5 in the middle of the week.
Meanwhile, as the Rebaño Sagrado prepares to see action again this coming weekend, the coach of the Mexican national team, Jaime Lozanospoke of the possibility of seeing Victor Guzman in the national team of Mexico.
One of the main criticisms received Diego Cocca during his brief stay at the Tricolor is not having summoned Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman. Especially since the captain of Guadalajara was in a great moment, in fact, he was the one who pulled the strings of the team during the Clausura 2023.
Last Thursday, Jaime Lozano He gave details of the project that he is going to carry out with the Mexican national team. In turn, the Mexican coach was asked about the possibility of seeing Victor Guzman and gave a strong answer about the rojiblanco element.
“El Pocho is a player that I remember from a U-20 World Cup alongside Guti. With Diego Alonso, with Almada who was decisive and for a reason Chivas bought him again. He kicks well with both legs. If he has a good time and stands out, he will have many opportunities to be here, ”said the Aztec strategist.
