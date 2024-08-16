Betrayed, that’s how Jaime Lozano left his post as head of the Mexican National Team at the end of the Copa America. In front of the cameras, the FMF directors assured that the young coach’s project with El Tri would continue, however, behind their backs, the same people had a total agreement with Javier Aguirre to give him the reins of Mexico. Now, ‘Jimmy’ is out of a job, although within the MLS, San Diego FC, the league’s new franchise, has opened the door for him.
“We know Jimmy (Lozano) very well within the organization, he is one of the candidates for sure, he has crossed our desk many times in terms of discussion points, but what I can say is that we are in the final part of the process with the candidates and we will be ready to announce that candidate very soon. Our coach has to be someone who likes to play the way we see football, we want to control the game with the ball, we want a dynamic team, that has goals.”
– Tyler Heaps, Sports Director
Heaps confirmed that Lozano is indeed one of the most highly valued names the club has, and that the style of play he described is the way Jaime seeks to bring it to the teams he manages, even though he was not entirely effective with the Mexican National Team. San Diego is expected to announce the chosen player before the end of this year.
