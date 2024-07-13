Mexico City.- Jaime Lozano will leave his position as coach of the Mexican National Team, 13 months after taking office.

According to TUDN, Jimmy did not accept the proposal to be assistant to the next coach of the Tricolor, a position for which Javier Aguirre is being considered.

The proposal was for Lozano to support a more experienced coach such as “Vasco” and thus gain experience to be the one to lead the process towards the 2030 World Cup, in which the FMF hopes to have consolidated the project that is currently led by Juan Carlos “La Bomba” Rodríguez.

Lozano’s departure comes despite the Mexican Football Federation promising that the coach would continue regardless of the result of the 2024 Copa América, in which Mexico was eliminated in the Group Stage.

Both the president of the FMF, Ivar Sisniega, and the director of the men’s national teams, Duilio Davino (whose position is also in danger) warned that the main objective was the 2026 World Cup and that is why they supported Lozano regardless of the results in the Conmebol tournament.

What’s more, Jimmy agreed to play the tournament without several of the Tricolor’s established players, such as Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martín, Jesús Gallardo and Raúl Jiménez, to mention a few players.

The gamble paid off, as the directors broke their promise to keep him in office, because they had not offered him the possibility of being second in command.

“Jaime Lozano dug his own ‘grave’ the day he allowed the directors to tamper with his squads and decisions. The suggestion to ‘refresh’ the squad for the Copa América came from ‘above’. Today, those ‘above’ will turn their backs on him, condemn him, and expose him by offering to go from ‘head coach’ to Aguirre’s ‘assistant’,” CANCHA columnist David Faitelson wrote in X.