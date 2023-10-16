Last Saturday, the Mexican team gave its best display on the field in the Jaime Lozano era. El Tri faced Ghana, one of the most powerful teams in Africa and the reality is that the national team gave a complete match, being superior from start to finish and delivering a final score of 2-0 courtesy of Hirving Lozano’s goals and Uriel Antuna.
The next rival on the road will be the German team, by far and beyond the fact that Nagelsmann made changes, it will be the most complex rival that Jaime Lozano and his players have faced in a long time. The idea of the Mexican coach is to maintain the base and only make some movements, there are three safe rotations for the next match of the Mexican National Team, one in attack, another in the center of the field and one more in the lower zone.
Guillermo Ochoa will repeat in goal, as will the central duo, Montes and Johan Vásquez, who will be in the eleven. Jorge Sánchez aims to repeat on the right while the first change will be the entry of Jesús Gallardo for Gerardo Arteaga on the left side. In the center of the field, Edson Álvarez and Luis Chávez remain as starters while Erick Sánchez will be sacrificed so that Luis Romo can take the field. Finally, both wingers are expected to repeat the start, Lozano on the left, Orbelín on the right, while in the center of the attack, Santiago Giménez will take the place of Raúl Jiménez.
