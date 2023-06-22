After the failure experienced by the Mexican team in the CONCACAF Nations Leaguefalling before the USA In the semifinals, the managers made the decision to dismiss the Argentine helmsman Diego Coccawho barely had a short time to work with the team.
Despite having the gold Cup to the corner, the decision was made quickly and it was placed at Jaime Lozano as interim coach to compete in the contest, a golden opportunity that he seeks to take advantage of, since just a few years ago he managed to win the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Now, what are the numbers with which Hecho arrives in CU in command of the national team? His first adventure as a strategist happened in 2017 with Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, after having been an assistant to Victor Manuel Vucetich. In total, he led 36 games, winning eleven, drawing nine and losing 16. As for goals, the Queretaro team scored 48 and conceded 60. His effectiveness percentage at the Gallinero was 38.9 percent. However, he took the MX Super Cup of 2017 in his first semester, however, in the second he was fired for having been in the last place of the table with only eleven units out of 42 possible.
After managing in the MX League, Jimmy had his chance to enter the Tricolor in 2018, starting with the sub-21, where he lost 5-1 against Netherlands in a friendly Later he went to the sub-22, being in front in four matches, getting two wins, one draw and one loss. During the Pan American Games 2019 took the bronze medal. There he tied with Panamasurpassed Argentina and Ecuadorapart equaled with Honduras in the semifinals, although he lost in the penalty shootout, but beating Uruguay in the clash for third place.
For him CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying I left champion. defeated Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, USA, Canada and tied against Honduras in the grand final, but emerged unscathed from the penalty shootout. During the adventure on Japanese soil for the Olympic Gamesbeat France and South Africa in the Group Phase, losing to the locals. For the quarters they cast South Koreabeing eliminated in the semifinals by Brazilalthough in the clash for third place revenge was taken against the rising sun to keep the bronze. Her percentage was 75 percent.
After his time in the national team, the man born in Mexico City was chosen by Necaxa to be his helmsman in Clausura 2022 instead of the Argentine Pablo Guededirecting for 32 duels, with eleven wins, six draws and 15 falls, until he was cut in the Apertura 2022 for not reaching the leagueobtaining a percentage of 39.79 percent.
|
Equipment
|
Period
|
Matches
|
Percentage
|
Titles
|
Queretaro
|
2017
|
36
|
38.89%
|
MX Super Cup
|
Mexican team
|
2018-2021
|
24
|
75%
|
Bronze in Pan American Games, CONCACAF Pre-Olympic, bronze in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
|
Necaxa
|
2022
|
31
|
39.79%
