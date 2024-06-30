Focused on our match against 🇪🇨!

Thanks to all this, the detractors of the technician Jaime Lozanothey began to criticize that El Tricolor does not have a goal for having left out Henry Martincurrent two-time champion with America in the Liga MXwho also converted the maximum penalty that gave the title to the Eagles against Blue Cross in the Clausura 2024. Among those who criticized the non-call of La Bomba is Emilio Azcarragapresident of the blue-cream club and of Televisawho admitted that he did not like the way in which the Millionaires’ ‘9’ was left out of the competition.

Emilio Azcárraga: “The way they told Henry Martín that he was not going to go to the Copa América bothered me. “It wasn’t the right one.” The Boss defending his own.🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/YJwwd1A7o5 — “The Boss” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila) June 28, 2024

Regarding the criticism received, El Hecho en CU exclaimed: “You want the best for your people. I understand, I trust Santi, Memo (Martinez) and Johan (Vazquez) as in everyone. I brought them. The only thing that matters for this team is that it does well. We will always want the best. I spoke with Henry as he spoke with the other colleagues, there is no time for bad news. We didn’t want it to be in the Liguilla, I did it like with the other teammates and Henry thanked me.”.