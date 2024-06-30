This Sunday, June 30, the Mexican team life is played on America Cup when faced with Ecuadorin the last day of the Group Stage, where they must necessarily get the victory if they want to advance to the quarterfinals, since a draw would leave them out due to the goal difference with the Ecuadorians despite both having three points.
Versus Jamaica, Gerardo Arteaga was the author of the only Aztec goal, while against Venezuela They were unable to pierce the goal of Rafael Romoeven Orbelin Pineda missed a penalty in the final minutes, causing the fall, although Julian Quinones for committing the penalty already Santi Gimenezfor not being able to score despite it being his second start in the tournament.
Thanks to all this, the detractors of the technician Jaime Lozanothey began to criticize that El Tricolor does not have a goal for having left out Henry Martincurrent two-time champion with America in the Liga MXwho also converted the maximum penalty that gave the title to the Eagles against Blue Cross in the Clausura 2024. Among those who criticized the non-call of La Bomba is Emilio Azcarragapresident of the blue-cream club and of Televisawho admitted that he did not like the way in which the Millionaires’ ‘9’ was left out of the competition.
“I’m not angry about them taking my players or not taking them. What bothered me, in Henry’s case, was the way, which I am not going to tell, but the way in which they told him that he was not going to go, was not correct. I think that communication must be very broad and open between the management of national teams and the teams. (Jaime) can decide if he wants to experiment with other players other than Henry, that’s fine, but not the way to say it.”shared Azcarraga in an interview with Hot TV about the absence of the American captain.
Regarding the criticism received, El Hecho en CU exclaimed: “You want the best for your people. I understand, I trust Santi, Memo (Martinez) and Johan (Vazquez) as in everyone. I brought them. The only thing that matters for this team is that it does well. We will always want the best. I spoke with Henry as he spoke with the other colleagues, there is no time for bad news. We didn’t want it to be in the Liguilla, I did it like with the other teammates and Henry thanked me.”.
Finally, about his possible dismissal if he does not beat Ecuador, Lush He launched: “These are decisions that do not correspond to me. It always seems to me that as a coach you depend on the results, we have talked, the decision is not mine. I have to get the maximum performance out of the players, that’s why I’m calm. “These are decisions that do not concern me, and they do concern the players, but there are situations where players have not played in this type of tournament.”.
