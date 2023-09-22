After a complex management restart on the last FIFA date, where Jaime Lozano’s Mexican team did not have the strength to win over Uzbekistan and Australia, the Tri coach and his team have a lot to work on. Beyond the results, a couple of draws that were not encouraging at all, the forms and sporting level that the group showed were bad, the worst that has been seen from Mexico in 2023.
More news about the Mexico team
In October a couple more tests arrive for Lozano and his team, two important friendlies against much more complex rivals than those they have encountered in the month of September. Ghana, one of the powers of Africa and Germany, yes, a picture in transition and with a complex present, but it is still a giant. These pair of friendly matches will be a real measure of what the Mexican team is today and that is why Jaime wants to have the complete picture.
Universal Deportes confirms the return of four men discarded in September as they were just arriving at their new teams. Three from Europe, Hirving Lozano, Cesar Montes and Jorge Sanchez They will be part of the national team for the month of October, they are joined by Jesus Manuel Corona, who was also ruled out for the previous friendlies due to his move from Seville to Monterrey. It is clear that these 4 footballers will join the cause of El Tri, what is unknown is who will give up their place.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Jaime #Lozano #prepares #returns #Mexican #team