THEY WOULD RETURN🇲🇽

Jaime Lozano prepares returns for the Mexican National Team. 🔜

According to the newspaper Universal, Lozano is considering the return of four players who have been starters in the national team: César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Hirving Lozano and Jesús Corona. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1oIHTwEExb

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) September 21, 2023