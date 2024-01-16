The name of Javier Hernández has been ringing around the Liga MX for a week, as it is not an open secret, Chivas and the forward are in advanced talks for the return of the Mexican to the club where he was born, minimal details are missing in the movement so that it can be made official, although both the forward and the Verde Valle club have made the maximum financial sacrifice for the signing to come to fruition.
In addition to closing his career in the club where he was born, one of Javier's interests in returning to Chivas revolves around the Mexican National Team. The idea of the Mexican is to be in the flock, to be much more present for Jaime Lozano's coaching staff and in this way to be able to fulfill his goal of reaching the next world cup. Now, the Tri coach endorses his return to Mexico and confirms that he will monitor his level on the field and if he improves, he could sign his return to Tri.
“He has had an exceptional career, he has been in important clubs, he has always been a reference in our country and the top scorer of the National Team. Now if he comes to Chivas, which is practically a fact, we will have him every week watching him compete, which It is important, I have already said that for me age is simply a number, you have to see him compete, you have to see how he is in his head in terms of the enthusiasm he may have because it is not easy, it is not easy to be competing at a great level for so many years, and to see it. Surely if he arrives he would do a lot of good to his team. Everyone is eligible.”
– Jaime Lozano
#Jaime #Lozano #opens #door #Mexican #National #Team #39chicharito39
Leave a Reply