Jaime Lozano is going through a difficult time within the Mexican National Team. Although he obtained positive results, such as the draw against Germany, the key of the last FIFA date against Honduras left a bad taste in the mouth. In this key against the Central American team, El Tri was close to being left out of the final round of the Nations League and the Copa América 2024.
For many, 'Jimmy''s management has been very irregular and his future at the head of the national team is not very promising.
Lozano has been the target of criticism because he has called up naturalized players, such as Julián Quiñones, when he originally stated that he would not use these players and that he would give priority to elements born in Mexico. According to the most recent reports, 'Jimmy' would be considering calling up Germán Berterame in the near future.
“Yes, I think Berte (Germán Berterame) is a bit like Quiñones and what has happened to so many others. He already had the intention of becoming naturalized before. Speaking of Quiñones, we didn't go to convince him, we went to ask what your situation is. and he is very grateful to the country. He feels comfortable, he feels at ease, he wants to compete.”
– Jaime Lozano
Germán is in the process of obtaining his nationality, the issue is expected to come to an end this very 2024 and it is worth remembering that within the Mexican National Team Duilio Davino is at the sports management level, who at the time closed the signing of Berterame for the Rayados from Monterrey and now supports his call to El Tri.
