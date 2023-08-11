Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican national team, during the Gold Cup final. Shaun Clark/ISI Photos (Getty Images)

The reason entered through the window of the Mexican Football Federation. The institution has officially appointed Jaime Lozano, although not in person, as the coach who will lead the 2026 cycle, in a World Cup that will take place in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The managers break an eight-year streak without a Mexican strategist to give control to a coach who knew how to regroup the players in one of his worst moments at the lowest in his history.

Lozano, 44, won over the leadership of the federation based on results. In 2021 he concluded his cycle as a youth team strategist with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. At the beginning of the summer, he was offered to suddenly take charge of the absolute team after the sudden dismissal of Diego Cocca, who could only manage seven games. Cocca’s arrival further fractured a group of players who were left out of the World Cup group stage under the guidance of Tata Martino. With performance and morale plummeting, El Tri underwent a metamorphosis with a restructuring among the federations, which included the creation of the position of maximum commissioner. Juan Carlos Rodríguez, a former Televisa employee, in his first decision fired Cocca and acknowledged the erratic decision.

Rodríguez turned to Lozano to ask him to take charge of the team that was to compete and win in the Gold Cup, the highest tournament in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Lozano accepted, although they only told him that he would be a substitute. They did not guarantee the position. The footballer forged at UNAM set out to repair the team. He did it. He won the tournament and pocketed the players, managers, sponsors and fans.

“We wanted to give confidence to a Mexican coach. It is time to recognize that there are technicians in Mexico who have prepared themselves and who deserve the opportunity to lead our team. We feel that at the moment we are in, the best option for the group is a national coach who knows our football deeply and who connects it in the best way with our environment,” Ivar Sisniega, executive president of the federation, explained in a video. .

Since 2015, when Miguel was still directing Louse Herrera, there was no Mexican coach. After Herrera came the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, who tried to mount a revolution and helped him surprise the world by beating Germany (0-1) in the World Cup. Then came Martino, who squandered the transition of players in Mexico by losing the lead in Concacaf against the US and Canada, as well as falling gracelessly in Qatar, something not seen in 40 years. In Liga MX, of the 18 clubs, only four are led by a Mexican technical director. History and data have something to add: no Mexican coach, however, has managed to lead his country to glory, only to the brink of the World Cup quarterfinals.

Mexican fans insist on the idea of ​​seeing the reflection of Lionel Scaloni in Jaime Lozano. The Argentinian coach was also a substitute coach before he was given command of the albiceleste team. They respected his process and youth. The results were the best by winning a Copa América and the World Cup. Lozano will have the challenge of holding out in office until 2026, in a process in which he will not have qualifying matches and only friendlies. Mexico will go down in history as the favorite host of the World Cups by organizing three (1970, 1986 and 2026) and wants them to be able to give the big surprise in the last one.

