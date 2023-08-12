In what seems to be the most sensible decision possible, the people of the FMF have decided that Jaime Lozano will remain as coach of the Mexican team. The coach earned his place after the great work done in the Gold Cup. Jaime’s contract will be valid until the end of the 2024 Copa América and once Jaime shows what his team can do against selected teams in May, Its continuity will be decided until the 2026 World Cup or not.
Jaime is already working on assembling the group for El Tri’s next commitment, which will be on the FIFA date in September. Weeks ago, Lozano declared that if he continued to lead the national team, his position with the presence of the naturalized was clear. For him, they were behind all the players born in the national territory, however, now that his presence as absolute coach of the Mexican team has been defined, “Jimmy” affirms that the competition will be even and that they will be summoned equally .
“Juan Carlos said the same thing a few days ago and it seems to me that the national team, it doesn’t seem to me, it belongs to everyone, it belongs to everyone, we are all Mexicans, there are no Mexicans A, B, that’s how we are going to see it during this process, that Let all of Mexico know, let all the players know, that whoever has the illusion and the desire to come and the one who best defends their country and the one who can best represent it, that will be there. That is very clear from today , that whoever is in the best moment and is Mexican, will have his opportunities and the chances of coming and offering his best football and enjoying the national team.”
– Jaime Lozano
