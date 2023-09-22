Although at the end of the previous tournament, Jonathan dos Santos had one foot outside of América, the close relationship of the youngest of the brothers with Emilio Azcárraga meant that the player had another life within Coapa. The owner of the club stopped his immediate departure and left his continuity in the hands of the coach who took over the team, in this case André Jardine, who immediately gave the green light for the one trained at La Masía to remain within the club.
It is clear why Jardine has opted for the Mexican. Since his arrival, André gave the starting position to the youngest Dos Santos over Richard Sánchez and the veteran has even worn the captain’s badge on many occasions on the field. It is by far the best contention tournament since he wears the jersey of the team from the country’s capital and that is why his return to the Mexican team is simmering.
According to information from Jonatan Peña, Jaime Lozano is very attentive and satisfied with what Dos Santos is doing with América this semester, which is why the coach of the Mexican National Team would be considering the return of the midfielder to Tri this very 2023 , it is not clear if it will be for the October FIFA date, but it could be part of one of the lists for the remainder of the year, the Nations League duels in November or the off-date FIFA friendly in December.
