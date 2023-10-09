The present of Alexis Vega within Chivas is horror, the Mexican, by the way, the best paid of the squad was experiencing a very poor sporting semester, his contribution to Guadalajara was almost reduced to nothing, which is why he had even already lost his place in the starting eleven. With all of the above, the winger had the luxury of breaking the disciplinary code of the Verde Valle team once again, a fact that ended up breaking his one hundred percent relationship with the team.
Today, Alexis is separated from the squad and warned by the board that he will leave the club in winter at all costs, it is a direct decision of the team owner, Amaury Vergara. Vega’s actions have also taken on weight within the Mexican team, where he has gone from being in Jaime Lozano’s mind among those considered, to being on a list of those punished and out of Tri for an indefinite period.
Jaime has made the decision to have a talk with Vega after the FIFA date and find out his version of the events, however, the coach of the Mexican team will not take the risk of criticism and shares Chivas’ actions: just as the player is out of his club, he will not have a place within the Tri for an indefinite period. It seems that at least for the remainder of 2023, we will not see the winger with the national jersey, something that had to happen due to sporting situations and not only due to the player’s failures off the field.
