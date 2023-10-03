It has been a long time since Mexican soccer stopped producing mass talent. This fact has naturally affected the interests of the Mexican team as it is becoming more and more complex for the national team to make generational changes within its squads. This fact has led to the Tri again opting for the presence of naturalized people after a few years of avoiding this path, a door that Gerardo Martino reopened with Funes Mori.
Once Martino’s era with Mexico ended, it was expected that this door would close, but far from being the case, it is now seen as a way to find immediate solutions for the quality deficiencies that the national team has. Since Cocca’s arrival, El Tri has been sounding out Julián Quiñones to join the squad, a position that is now supported with Jaime Lozano at the helm. In fact, the presence of the still Colombian is assured, but he is taking much longer than desired.
Jaime has confirmed what we reported last week on 90min, Quiñones’ immigration process has not been completed as desired and the América striker will not be taken into account for the October FIFA date for the duels against Ghana and Germany. The FMF people expected Julián to be eligible since September and now he will have to wait at least until November to have his first minutes with Mexico, if the process is completed by that date, something that is not in the hands of anyone else. migration.
