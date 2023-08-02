After a resounding departure from Diego Cocca, Jaime Lozano arrived at the Mexican National Team as an emerging team to take over the national team days before the start of the Gold Cup. The group, which for the most part had already worked hand in hand with the ‘ Jimmy’ during the last Olympic cycle responded in a great way to the arrival of the Mexican coach, to whom they have responded on the field, a factor that led Mexico to win the title of the CONCACAF competition.
Thus, the scenario and the immediate future of Jaime have changed, initially, “Jimmy” was not considered to be even a long-term option within the Mexican National Team, at least not as a coach, since he has long been considered offers to be the institutional assistant. Now, Lozano is not only valued within the FMF’s list of alternatives to continue as a coach, but at the moment he is the favorite by far.
Given the group’s request, as well as the good reception that Lozano has had from public opinion, today within the Mexican Football Federation they consider that the most appropriate decision is to leave ‘Jimmy’ in charge of El Tri, at least for what that remains of 2023, time in which he will have four friendly duels, one of them against Germany and in which he will have to prove his worth against rivals of greater weight, in case the progress is positive, he would be given the entire World Cup cycle .
#Jaime #Lozano #advances #main #option #Mexican #National #Team
Leave a Reply