United States 🇺🇸 is Three-time Champion of the @CNationsLeague 🔥 They defeated Mexico 2-0 🇲🇽 in Arlington. Fatherhood continues.

“Other contexts obviously give you the possibility of other international competition and I have said it many times, to train better in our country, to sell at an early age. It seems to me that this is the moment when they decided to send the number of players they have to European clubs, I think that makes a difference. “Every day is different, being in the best leagues, competing every weekend is different, that's where we must aim like Mexican football, to internationalize the players at an early age.”were the words that the helmsman responded when asked what the difference is between both teams.

Jaime Lozano's first words after the defeat 🗣️ • If it was a failure, the objective was not met

• You feel upset and are not comfortable with the result

• Asks for more export of players to Europe so that they compete in the best leagues

Although there is much talk about the possibility of leaving out jimmyjournalist Alejandro Orvañanos of Claro Sports He stated that the helmsman is not at risk of losing his position, although yes, a short, medium and long-term project will be analyzed, discussed and made.

"We didn't go out on our best day and the approach was not correct," said Chucky Lozano. With this statement, the PSV player disapproved of the approach proposed by coach Jaime Lozano.

“I think it hurt, we had high hopes of winning, there was a good atmosphere in the locker room, an atmosphere of revenge, it hurts all of us, our families and Mexico. I don't know, there are many ways to explain it, but this doesn't end here, we are going to continue growing, something is going to come, we are going to take our revenge and we have to be united. “You are the ones who say that (about Lozano's continuity), we are to death with the coach, with each one of the team.”he indicated to TUDN.