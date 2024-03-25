The Mexican team has experienced a new defeat at the hands of USAsince the latter once again applied the famous '2-0' to win the three-time championship of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguea hard blow for Jaime Lozanowho will now have his future up in the air, since fans have begun to ask for his head after the terrible role of Mexico in the grand finale.
“We must admit that they were better. They played a great game, they took advantage of their chances. We generate little or nothing. They were a little better in everything, in quality, in how they pressured us, in scoring options. They were fair winners. From these experiences we must learn as much as possible”he exclaimed Made in CU by accepting that the northern neighbor won fairly.
“Other contexts obviously give you the possibility of other international competition and I have said it many times, to train better in our country, to sell at an early age. It seems to me that this is the moment when they decided to send the number of players they have to European clubs, I think that makes a difference. “Every day is different, being in the best leagues, competing every weekend is different, that's where we must aim like Mexican football, to internationalize the players at an early age.”were the words that the helmsman responded when asked what the difference is between both teams.
“All the coaches have the same amount of time, the amount of time you spend with them you get a lot of advantage, having them for years, I'm not saying concentration because Gregg (Berhalter) and I had the same time to prepare, he comes from a World Cup and more time, but for this competition we had the same time. A failure. Whenever something is not achieved, obviously we have to learn, today we have to be on the other side, a few months ago we were raising a glass. You have to compete as best as possible. “Today was not the day of our selection.”added the strategist when asked if it was a failure not to win the title.
Although there is much talk about the possibility of leaving out jimmyjournalist Alejandro Orvañanos of Claro Sports He stated that the helmsman is not at risk of losing his position, although yes, a short, medium and long-term project will be analyzed, discussed and made.
Likewise, another of the national footballers who supports Jaime Lozano is Uriel Antunawho accepted to be hurt, but thirsty for revenge because ahead they will have another opportunity, ensuring that everyone is to death with the tricolor strategist.
“I think it hurt, we had high hopes of winning, there was a good atmosphere in the locker room, an atmosphere of revenge, it hurts all of us, our families and Mexico. I don't know, there are many ways to explain it, but this doesn't end here, we are going to continue growing, something is going to come, we are going to take our revenge and we have to be united. “You are the ones who say that (about Lozano's continuity), we are to death with the coach, with each one of the team.”he indicated to TUDN.
