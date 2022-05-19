Jaime Lorente will not be at The Evening of the Year organized by Ibai Llanos. The Murcian actor will not fight against Mister Jagger, as planned, due to a clause in his recording contract for the series that will begin shooting this summer.

This was announced by the Basque streamer through his official Twitter account: «This Wednesday the 18th at 8:00 p.m. we will announce the new boxer who will participate in Evening 2, replacing another who for reasons beyond our control will not be able to participate. Tickets will also go on sale and we will announce the artists who will perform on the evening.

Those reasons out of his reach to which Ibai Llanos refers turned out to be related to the Murcian’s contract, as confirmed through his streaming, where he also announced the person who would replace him: «Jaime Lorente has to record a series in the summer and there is a clause in his contract. That clause said that he cannot put his physique at risk. He knew that he had to record a series in the summer and he told us that there was no problem, then it seemed that the series was not going to put them on either. But suddenly, I don’t know why, it was no longer possible. Getting to train boxing when you’re going to record a series, it’s not his thing. That was what they told us. We tried to solve it and we want to thank Jaime because he put everything on his part so that it could be. But he could not ».

In his place, another singer will step into the ring, and furthermore, with a long career: it is nothing more and nothing less than the former triumphant David Bustamente, who promises to give a lot of play in the show: «I am already ready for evening 2 of @ IbaiLlanos. Swell up with broccoli @MisterJagger_ come on, you’re going to need it », he wrote on his Twitter challenging the youtuber.

The Evening of the Year will be held on June 25 at the Olympic pavilion in Badalona. It will be broadcast live from the Ibai Llanos Twitch channel and will feature musical performances by Bizarrap, Buki, Nicki Nicole and Rels B.