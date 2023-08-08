jamie la torrehusband and father of the daughter of Leysi Suárez, was captured by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘ entering a department of Barranco at the beginning of August. In the images, you can see how he goes to the home from which he is not seen leaving until the next morning. Besides, Magaly Medina He assured that the ex-dancer of Alma Bella confirmed that he is still a couple of La Torre after the ampay of his program.

Did Leysi Suárez’s husband spend the night in an apartment with a young woman?

On August 2, at around 11:00 pm, Leysi Suárez’s husband spent the night with a young woman with whom he had previously been in a shopping center in La Molina. The woman entered the home while the woman’s partner former dancer of Alma Bella He went to buy at a pharmacy, and then returned to the building.

As seen in the images, the next morning, Jaime La Torre picked up his daughter and with his car they went to pick up the young woman, with whom they went to the airport.

Who would be the young woman captured with Jaime La Torre, Leysi Suárez’s partner?

According to Magaly Medina’s program, the woman who accompanied jamie la torre would respond to the name of Karen Bustamante Navarro. In addition, she would come from Iquitos, she would be divorced and would invest in various businesses.

