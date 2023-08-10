leysi suarez starred in dozens of covers after her now ex-partner Jaime La Torre was recorded by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ entering a building in Barranco without the company of the ex-dancer Beautiful soul. After the dissemination of the images, the singer also announced the end of her long relationship with her daughter’s father and asked for respect for her and her family in these difficult times. In the midst of all this, a reporter from Magaly Medina managed to contact the man involved, who took the opportunity to offer a public apology for his actions.

On the other hand, he pointed out that he will not provide more statements to the media, because he prefers that everything be kept strictly private for the well-being of the little girl they have in common. “I don’t have much to talk about on this topic. I’m going to solve this in private. Apologize to the people affected, to Leisy, to my family, to her family. To all the people who are affected by this situation”, he stated.

#Jaime #Torre #apologizes #Leysi #Suárez #ampay #quotI #solve #issue #privatequot