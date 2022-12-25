Morelia, MIchoacán.- The acts of violence all over Mexico they do not stop and at Christmas, there are casesyesregardless of whether the victims are with their familyas happened in Michoacán, where a man was killed in front of his loved ones.

In the entity of southern Mexico, specifically of the municipality of La Piedada man was shot at by peopleUntil now unidentified, While was living together with your loved ones for the season of December’s holidays.

The events were recorded in the community of El Pandillo, located 167.2 kilometers from Moreliathe capital of Michoacán, to where paramedical personnel went, which confirmed the death of the manin addition to security authorities.

Once the man’s death was confirmed, who was identified as 50-year-old Jaime, the area where he was located was cordoned off, to begin with the collection of the necessary inquiries in the investigations for the homicide.

Given the fact, the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán was informed, for which reasonThey went to the personal site of the investigative police to the point identified on Guanajuato street from the Michoacan community.

The body was raised in a legal and respectful manner by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service to carry out the autopsy of law in the corresponding place and, once the protocols are finished, be delivered to the next of kin.

It was unknowne If the victim had previous threats or some risk of death, Therefore, the corresponding authorities will be the ones that provide more information about the case and can be clarified to do justice to the direct and indirect victim.

ORA similar case occurred in the city of Benito Juárez, Cancún, Quntana Rooas we told you in DEBATE, where at four in the morning on December 25 a victim went out to buy, however, he was intercepted by at least two people, running it with guns.

ANDIn both cases no detainees have yet been reported, so they fled.