The Colombian pivot of Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket, Jaime Echenique, will be operated on his right knee after the injury he suffered this Saturday in the Basque derby against Bilbao Basket, and the remainder of the season will be lost.

The best player of the bottom team of the Endesa League suffered a “rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee in the last game“, as confirmed by the club this Monday. Gipuzkoa Basket itself also reported his passage through the operating room and announced that” he will be absent for the remainder of the season. “

The Colombian player is the most valued player in the squad so far, with more than 14 points on average, he surpasses Montenegrin Radoncic, who is second, and doubles the numbers of practically the rest of the squad, except Pere Tomás, who averages 8 valuation. Echenique, born in Barranquilla and 2.11 meters tall, eThe most important asset of the Gipuzkoan team came from the US development leagues and this was his first experience in Europe, truncated in the most abrupt way possible.

The San Sebastian club, with the whole second lap ahead, sunk in qualifyingIt has not communicated if it will move in the market to strengthen itself, as it seems forced in a position that was already tight due to budgetary limitations.