The current CEO of Sareb, Javier García del Río (left), and Jaime Echegoyen, who has just resigned as president, in a photo released by the entity. SAREB / Europa Press

The president of Sareb (Bank restructuring asset management company), Jaime Echegoyen, has submitted his voluntary resignation from the position “for personal reasons”, as reported by the also known as a bad bank in a statement. Echegoyen is 64 years old and had been in charge of the entity founded at the end of 2012 to concentrate the toxic brick of banking for six years. In 2020 it lost 1,073 million, the worst exercise in its history.

His replacement will be Javier García del Río, the current CEO who will assume all power with the position of executive president and the position of CEO will be amortized. This will be proposed by the board of directors, in a decision that must be ratified by the shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 27. García del Río came to the entity a year ago, after occupying the position of general director of Solvia and, previously, deputy general director of Banco Sabadell. Echegoyen, for his part, had been at Sareb for seven years, where he arrived as CEO in early 2014 after developing his career at Bankinter and Barclays. A year later he would be appointed president.

The relief coincides with a hectic period for the bad bank, which has raised all kinds of suspicions about the true reasons for his departure. This week it has transpired, according to Executive sources cited by Efe, that the Government is looking for a formula to gain control of it, although the issue has been in the works for months. From the market itself, some sources comment that Echegoyen has already communicated to those responsible for the Economy of his intention to leave the entity long ago.

Without collecting compensation

Sources close to the company add that there has not been a “political” clash with the Ministry of Economic Affairs or with the Ministry of Development with which they have collaborated for a long time without setbacks. The last relevant agreement has been the transfer of 26,000 homes for social rental. These sources insist on the personal motivation of the decision of Echegoyen, who leaves of his own free will to focus on other projects, such as startups, startup, and without charging compensation for his departure, something that is ratified by Sareb itself. They also point to the fact that Sareb has changed over the years to become an increasingly real estate company (to the detriment of the bank management part), which makes its profile no longer so suitable for the position.

More information

On the other hand, the fact that the entire council, where representatives of the State sit for the 45.9% that controls the capital, has voted in favor of granting power to García del Río anticipates that he is the person chosen to pilot the new direction of the Sareb. The bad bank could have a management scheme similar to that of Bankia, which was publicly controlled with private management. That is to say, the leadership would give an account to the State of its most important decisions, but if an exhaustive control of its work. Banks and insurance companies also participate in the capital of this body; In reality, almost all of the most relevant are there except for BBVA because its president at the time, Francisco González, refused to collaborate. In the future, it is unknown whether the entities will remain on the board.

The change in the Government’s position has come when Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, forced to add the debt that the bad bank has accumulated in its eight years of life as public debt. This would have motivated the Government to be studying taking 100% of society and changing its course. To do this, at a minimum, the decree by which the company was created would have to be changed, since it established that it could never be controlled by the public power.

The strategy of the bad bank in recent years, in fact, has focused on converting many bad loans it received into real estate assets, a product that in principle is easier to sell in the market to fulfill the mission that was set to get rid of the toxic assets that banks accumulated during the housing bubble.

Possible extension of your life beyond 2027

Sareb received more than 50,000 million in assets (including from bad loans to plots or real estate) and in the first eight years of a theoretical life of 15 (it was created with its dissolution in mind for 2027) it has managed to reduce that portfolio by 40 %. However, it has done so at a loss, as evidenced by the fact that its senior debt has only been reduced by 31% and has been severely affected by the pandemic.

However, throughout the covid crisis there have also been two important events: on the one hand, the Government made a legal modification to prevent the bad bank from going into dissolution due to loss of equity. On the other, the obligation came from Brussels to assume its losses as public debt. Assuming these losses and guaranteeing the operation of the company, both steps have changed the horizon.

It is still unknown if in the new stage the State will gain prominence and if, as the aforementioned Efe sources also pointed out, even the theoretical life of Sareb is extended beyond 2027, a memory of the nightmare of the Great Recession. Market sources consider it possible that the life of the bad bank will be lengthened because it would allow to collect more benefits for the State. “When it was created, no one could think that a crisis as serious as that of 2020 would come. The extension would be beneficial for public accounts,” says this expert. The Government has the last word.