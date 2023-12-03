Jaime de la Pava felt very sad for not being able to win Deportivo Cali’s last match in Palmaseca, because they lost 0-2 with Junior de Barranquilla on date 5 of quadrangular A in League 2023-II; However, he was ashamed and regretted the attitude of the sugar fans, after invading the field, attacking and not letting the game finish.

After the center David Espinosa annulled a Cali goal, The local fans exploded: fans from the western stand began to throw objects onto the field, there was an invasion by some fans, until the police were present.

Meanwhile, the Dimayor commissioner and the referees were defining what decision to take due to this behavior of the fans, while the players waited on the playing field.

“Excesses of complex things, difficult to control. I have not observed the goal, I think it is something similar to the one disallowed in the last game,” said Cali coach Jaime de la Pava.

The main problem was how to make the protocol for the players to go to the dressing room after the protection tunnel was damaged.

“The game was presented to us in very difficult circumstances and that generates helplessness, but reaching the limits of violence is complex. Coming out, they hit me with a coin and it opened me a little. This cannot happen, when you leave for the stadium you see that there are 50 police officers and you say ‘are we going for a soccer game or are we going for war?’. The fan can shout and even insult, but we must all have balance,” he commented.

Finally, De la Pava spoke about his possible continuity at Deportivo Cali: “If you take into account the situation that the team has experienced, I think there has been construction and progress. It seems to me that beyond what I can evaluate in the style of play, colleagues and close people have valued the effort and dedication. I feel that I deserve to continue, but the coach who is there next year must understand the team environment and the objectives that can really be achieved.”

Deportivo Cali lost 2-0 at home with goals from forward Carlos Bacca, who scored a double at the Palmaseca stadium and gave life to Junior de Barranquilla, who continues to dream of qualifying for the League final.

The sharks are second in home run A with 7 points, five points behind Deportes Tolima, which lost 0-1 against Águilas Doradas and postponed the classification until the last date.

